MPs have voted for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill to take the UK out of the European Union ending a series of defeats for the government on Brexit.

The first vote on Boris Johnson's bill passed by 329 to 299 but he failed to get approval for the swift timetable that would have allowed it to pass through the House of Commons by Thursday.

The government lost the timetable vote by 308 to 322.

To find out how your MP voted, use the search box below.

The Withdrawal Agreement Bill passed with the help of 19 Labour MPs who defied their leader Jeremy Corbyn to vote for the bill.

Despite supporting the bill not all those Labour MPs agreed with the timetable proposed by the government. This would have seen the bill pass through the House of Commons by the end of Thursday.