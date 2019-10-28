Labour MP Keith Vaz faces six-month suspension

Image copyright PA Media

Labour MP Keith Vaz "disregarded" the law by "expressing a willingness" to supply cocaine to two male prostitutes, the Commons standards body has found.

It said there was "compelling evidence" the MP procured a class A drug and had paid-for sex in August 2016.

It is recommending he be suspended for six months after he failed to fully co-operate in a probe and was "evasive".

The MP's claim that he had met the men to discuss the redecoration of his flat was "ludicrous", the watchdog said.

If MPs vote to approve the committee's recommendation, Mr Vaz would be subject to a recall petition which could trigger a by-election if supported by 10% of his constituents.

'Little merit'

The committee said there was "convincing evidence" that Mr Vaz was "evasive or unhelpful" during an investigation into his conduct by the Commons standards commissioner.

The MPs' report said he "failed, repeatedly, to answer direct questions, gave incomplete answers and an account that was, in parts, incredible" - actions which constituted a "very serious" breach of the MPs' code of conduct

"Mr Vaz has done his best to complicate, obfuscate and confuse the inquiry through arguments of little merit and documentation of dubious relevance," it said.

The revelations, first reported by the Sunday Mirror, led to Mr Vaz standing down as chairman of the Home Affairs Select committee. However, the police declined to take action following an investigation.

Mr Vaz, who has been MP for Leicester East since 1987, had been due to contest his seat at the next election.

The committee said its aim throughout was "to establish whether the rules of the House have been complied with, not to investigate Mr Vaz's private life or to pass judgement on issues of sexual morality".