Stolen dog found 250 miles away from home

Image copyright North Ayrshire Council Image caption Owner Lavina Barclay travelled 250 miles to get Razzi back

A stolen dog has been reunited with its owner after being found 250 miles away in North Ayrshire.

West Highland Terrier Razzi was discovered by a member of the public in Irvine earlier this month.

North Ayrshire Council's dog warden service launched a social media appeal to find his owner - and the message was seen by Lavina Barclay in Yorkshire.

She immediately knew that it was Razzi, who had been taken from her garden in Doncaster three weeks earlier.

Image copyright North Ayrshire Council Image caption Razzi's picture was shared on social media

Lavina said she did not know why Razzi had been stolen, or why he ended up in Ayrshire.

"It's a long way to take him, whoever took him," she said.

"There are 10 grandchildren in the family and they have missed him, so it will be great to take him home."

Razzi had not been chipped, which meant he could not immediately be returned to his owner.

North Ayrshire Council urged dog owners to check that their pets are chipped to make it easier for them to be reunited if they are lost or stolen.