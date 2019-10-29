MPs have backed a general election on Thursday 12 December. The vote passed by 438 to 20.

Opposition parties had tried to change the date of the election to 9 December, but this was voted down by 315 to 295.

The eventual result was very comfortable for the government, with over two-thirds of the House of Commons backing the bill.

The bill now goes to the House of Lords and is expected to pass before the end of the week.

Before the vote 10 Brexit rebels were readmitted to the Conservative Party. All of them voted with the government to support an election on 12 rather than 9 December.