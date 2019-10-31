Image copyright BBC World News

A £100,000 grant given to a company owned by a US businesswoman - who is at the centre of conflict of interest claims against the PM - is "appropriate", the government says.

The grant given to Jennifer Arcuri's firm Hacker House was reviewed after the claims were reported last month.

Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan said the review found "no impropriety in the awarding of the grant".

The PM insists he followed proper procedures and did nothing wrong.

Ms Arcuri has said she had never discussed sponsorship or grants with Boris Johnson and he had nothing to do with the awarding of the £100,000 grant from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport in February this year.

The government review followed a report in the Sunday Times that Ms Arcuri - who knew Mr Johnson - joined trade missions he led and received thousands of pounds in sponsorship grants.

It said that among cash Ms Arcuri received was a grant from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport intended for "English-based" businesses.

It was awarded earlier this year, the newspaper said, but Ms Arcuri had moved back to the US in June 2018.

The newspaper said it had found the registered address on the grant application form was a rented house in the UK and no longer connected to Ms Arcuri.