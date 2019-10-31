Image copyright Getty Images

Nigel Farage has refused to confirm reports the Brexit Party is withdrawing hundreds of election candidates in order to focus its campaign on a small number of Leave-voting Labour seats.

Party leader Mr Farage said: "I've ruled nothing in, I've ruled nothing out. I am making a completely neutral comment ahead of our launch tomorrow."

He called the reports, published in the Daily Telegraph, "idle speculation".

Boris Johnson has repeatedly ruled out a Tory pact with the Brexit Party.

The Telegraph report said the Brexit Party was considering standing down hundreds of candidates in order not to split the Leave vote, with the aim of helping the Conservatives win a majority of seats in 12 December's election.

Instead, the new pro-Brexit party would focus on a small number of Labour-held seats which voted Leave in the 2016 election, where it had a greater chance of winning than the Tories, .

However, Mr Farage said he would announce the party's strategy at an event to launch its general election campaign on Friday.

Mr Farage has been critical of Boris Johnson's failure to deliver on his promise that the UK would leave the EU on 31 October.

On the other side of the Brexit debate, Remain-supporting parties have also been negotiating electoral pacts in certain constituencies.

The potential agreements would see the Liberal Democrats, Greens and Plaid Cymru stand aside for each other to ensure the election of as many MPs who back a second Brexit referendum as possible.

Green Party co-leader Jonathan Bartley said it was "no secret" that the his party was "talking to the Lib Dems and Plaid" but "nothing has been finalised".