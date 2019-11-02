Image copyright Getty Images

Boris Johnson is facing renewed calls to release a report assessing the threat posed by Russia to the UK's democratic processes.

Former attorney general Dominic Grieve said its release was vital ahead of the general election because it contained information relevant to voters.

Mr Grieve, chair of Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee, has accused the PM of sitting on the report ahead of the December 12 poll.

The report was finalised in March 2019.

The process for clearing it on security grounds was completed in the middle of October, but it has since been with Downing Street for final release.

Mr Grieve - who sits as an independent MP for Beaconsfield after losing the Conservative whip - said the usual 10 day wait for release has passed, and if it is not published before Parliament dissolves on Tuesday it will not be published at all.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I cannot think of a reason why he should wish to prevent this report being published.

"It's very demoralising for us when we find we put in months of work and at the end of it we're not getting an adequate response."

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said she was not aware of any hold-up. Speaking on the Today programme, she added: "I don't think there's anything unusual about this.

"Many select committee reports are produced and the government has to respond properly, it cannot respond in haste."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Dominic Grieve says the report contains information "germane" to voters

Asked if there is useful information in the report for voters, Mr Grieve said: "Yes I think there is. It's about information. I want to emphasise I'm not about to explain what's in the report, I'm not allowed to and I wouldn't dream of doing so.

"But the report is informative and people are entitled to information and it seems to us that this report is germane because we do know and I think it is widely accepted that the Russians have sought to interfere in other countries democratic processes in the past."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn echoed Mr Grieve's call for the publication of the report, asking what the government "have got to hide".

"Yes it should be released," the Labour leader told reporters on Saturday.

"And I suspect that the reason it hasn't been published is because they're going to delay it past the dissolution of Parliament on Tuesday and then they can hide it away until some point in the future.

"If a report has been called for and written, and it should be in the public domain, then what have they got to hide?"