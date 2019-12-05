Three MEPs quit Brexit Party to back PM's EU deal

Image copyright Getty Images

Three Members of the European Parliament have resigned from the Brexit Party to support Boris Johnson's deal with the EU.

Annunziata Rees-Mogg - sister of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg - Lance Forman and Lucy Harris are all now backing the Conservatives.

They say voting for Mr Johnson's party at the general election is the way "to ensure Brexit gets delivered".

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said he was "disappointed".

He added that the party was already helping the Conservatives to secure a parliamentary majority for exiting the EU, having agreed not to run in seats won or held by the Tories in 2017.

On Wednesday, the Brexit Party expelled another MEP, John Longworth, the former director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, accusing him of "repeatedly undermining" Mr Farage's election strategy.

Mr Longworth is also urging people to vote Conservative.

Ms Rees-Mogg, a former Tory parliamentary candidate, said: "We need a strong Leave-supporting government to deliver the Brexit 17.4 million voted for.

"The Conservatives are the only option for Brexit supporters and democrats alike."

The Brexit Party, formed earlier this year, won 29 seats in July's European Parliament elections.

But in November Mr Farage announced it would not contest the 317 Westminster seats the Conservatives won in 2017, in order to help Leave-supporting candidates win election.

'Hammering Labour'

Mr Farage said he was "disappointed that four of our MEPs don't seem to understand that we both saved the Conservative Party from large-scale losses to the Liberal Democrats in the south and south-west of England".

He added that the Brexit Party was "hammering the Labour Leave vote in its traditional heartlands, making it much easier for the Conservatives to win many of those seats".

However, he said he would continue to target Labour-held Leave areas, despite these being a key part of the Conservatives' plan to win a majority and pass a Brexit deal.

Mr Longworth had been critical of this decision, arguing that the party should be targeting between 20 and 30 seats.

He said: "For those who want Brexit, Boris Johnson's deal is the only option available. Labour does not have a plan."

Liberal Democrat deputy leader Ed Davey said there had been a Brexit Party "takeover of the Tory party", adding that "Boris Johnson is only attracting the support of Farage and his stooges".

While Mr Johnson is campaigning to leave the EU under the terms of his deal, the Brexit Party is calling for what it calls a "clean-break Brexit." This would mean leaving the EU without a formal deal and trading under World Trade Organisation terms.

Labour wants to renegotiate Mr Johnson's Brexit deal and put it to another public vote. Leader Jeremy Corbyn says he would remain neutral during that referendum.