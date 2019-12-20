Image copyright UK Parliament

House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has revealed he was diagnosed with diabetes shortly before the general election.

The 62-year-old MP learned he had the condition, most likely Type 1 diabetes, after losing three stone

Sir Lindsay was urged by his family to visit doctors after becoming ill.

He said the symptoms had been so severe that he was advised to stay in hospital, but he refused to miss the election campaign.

Sir Lindsay was elected as Speaker shortly before Parliament was dissolved for the general election, succeeding John Bercow.

He said he was still in shock over his diabetes diagnosis, but added: "I'm on tablets, as well as having to inject insulin, but it doesn't stop me carrying on and nothing is going to be a barrier to me.

"I'm going to cope with it. I'm going to manage it. I'm going to get through this."

Sir Lindsay also said: "The fact is I feel really well. We know what it is - that's the good news - and of course, I have got to get over it and get on with my job.

"The House of Commons elected me to be the Speaker and there's nothing that's going to stop me from doing that."

Sir Lindsay cited former Prime Minister Theresa May as inspiration for dealing with the condition. She was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2013, when she was home secretary.

Type 1 diabetes is a result of the pancreas failing to produce enough insulin, which causes deregulated blood sugar levels.

Symptoms can include feeling thirsty, losing weight, blurred vision, tiredness and urinating more often than usual.

Sir Lindsay spoke out about his condition during an interview with filmmaker Rob McLoughlin for the forthcoming documentary series Mr Speaker.

Chris Askew, chief executive of Diabetes UK, said: "Living with type 1 diabetes can be hard, but as Sir Lindsay's experiences have shown, with the right support from your healthcare team - and careful management - people can live full and healthy lives following their diagnosis."