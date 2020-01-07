Image copyright AFP

Labour is urging Conservative MPs to take "a moral stance" and support its proposal to amend the Brexit bill to give more protection to child refugees.

The amendment calls on the government to guarantee the right of unaccompanied child refugees to be reunited with family living in the UK after Brexit.

A previous version of the Brexit bill included such a pledge, but it was removed after the Tories' election win.

The government said it had "a proud record of helping vulnerable children."

MPs could vote on the Labour amendment on Wednesday when they return for a second day of scrutiny of the Brexit bill - or EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill as it is officially known.

That's the legislation implementing Boris Johnson's Brexit deal and it must be passed by both the Commons and Lords if the UK is to leave the EU on 31 January - the current deadline.

Labour's Lord Dubs - who came to the UK as a child to escape the Nazis - had campaigned for the commitment to be included in the bill.

He called the government's decision to take it out "appalling and deeply distressing".

What has Labour said?

Now Lord Dubs and shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer have written to Conservative MPs urging them to support Labour's amendment to reinstate the pledge.

In the letter they write: "We know that there are many Conservative MPs, including some sat around the cabinet table, who know that this decision was wrong.

"Boris Johnson may have won a majority in Parliament, but he did not win the moral argument to absolve himself of responsibility to some of the most vulnerable people in the world.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lord Dubs came to the UK on the Kindertransport aged six and later became a Labour MP

"With the numbers in Parliament being what they are, it's up to you - Conservative MPs - to take a moral stance and force the government to rethink its approach on this vital issue.

"You have the power to right this wrong. This is your test - and we would urge you to hold them to account over this disgraceful decision."

The Liberal Democrats have also called for the government to rethink what they call an "inhumane" position.

How has the government responded?

A government spokesman defended the UK's record on child refugees, saying it had done "more than the vast majority of EU countries to help unaccompanied minors".

"Protecting vulnerable children will remain our priority after Brexit and this new clause reaffirms our commitment while clarifying the role of Parliament and government in negotiations."

The newly-worded bill replaces the commitment to negotiate with the EU a continuation of the rights of child refugees with a reduced obligation to make statements to Parliament on the government's child refugee policy after Brexit.

With its majority of 80, the government is likely to be able to see off the attempt to reinstate the Dubs amendment if it comes to a vote.

But according to the Huffington Post, security minister Brandon Lewis has attempted to see off any potential rebellion by writing to all MPs to reassure them that Mr Johnson remains "fully committed" to helping lone child refugees.

What is happening with Brexit this week?

MPs gave their initial approval for Boris Johnson's Brexit bill in December, but it is now undergoing more detailed Commons scrutiny.

The bill covers "divorce" payments to the EU, citizens' rights, customs arrangements for Northern Ireland and the proposed 11-month transition period lasting from 1 February to 31 December.

The bill is expected to comfortably pass its remaining stages in the Commons by Thursday before moving to the Lords.

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said the bill would deliver on the "overwhelming mandate" his party had been given by the voters to take the UK out of the EU on 31 January.

While shadow Brexit minister Paul Blomfield said Labour accepted their opponents' decisive election victory had changed the political landscape he said he still believed this was a "bad deal" for the UK and urged the government to proceed "with caution".