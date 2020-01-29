Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rebecca Long-Bailey, second from left, is competing against Emily Thornberry, Lisa Nandy and Sir Keir Starmer for the top job

Rebecca Long-Bailey has become the third Labour leadership hopeful to make it onto the final ballot after the Fire Brigades Union endorsed her bid.

She joins rivals Sir Keir Starmer and Lisa Nandy - the fourth candidate, Emily Thornberry, is yet to gain sufficient support.

The FBU has also endorsed Richard Burgon for deputy, meaning he also reaches the final stage.

The winners of both contests will be announced on 4 April.

To make the shortlist for the members' vote, candidates need to have the backing of two unions and one of Labour's affiliate groups - representing 5% of party membership - or 33 constituency Labour parties (CLP).

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir was the first to pass the hurdle, getting the support of Unison, the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers (Usdaw) and the Socialist Environmental and Resources Association (Sera).

Next was Ms Nandy, with the National Union of Mineworkers, the GMB and Chinese for Labour behind her.

Shadow business secretary, Mrs Long Bailey, already had the support of Unite and the Bakers and Allied Food Workers Union (BAFWU), but was waiting for one more group to secure her place.

Shadow foreign secretary Ms Thornberry does not have any union support yet and has the nomination of four CLPs.

However, she has until 14 February to reach the threshold and make the ballot.