Image copyright EPA Image caption There are expected to be plenty of coming and goings at Downing Street

Senior ministers are bracing themselves for Boris Johnson's first major cabinet reshuffle since the Conservatives' general election victory.

The PM will make a number of changes over the next 24 hours although it is unclear how wide-ranging they will be.

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said he would be "uncomplaining" if, as some expect, he is sacked or moved.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the BBC reshuffles were often "brutal" but he was hopeful of staying in post.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock joked at an event in London: "It's a huge pleasure to be here, and with a government reshuffle in the offing it's a great time to be talking about longevity."

Most of the cabinet have only been in their current jobs for just over six months, having been appointed when Boris Johnson became prime minister in July.

The PM left his cabinet largely untouched following his party's decisive election victory in December, pending what sources suggested at the time would be a more significant overhaul after the UK left the EU on 31 January.

Senior figures such as Chancellor Sajid Javid, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel are not expected to be moved but others are considered more vulnerable.

'Keen to serve'

Mr Wallace, one of those whose future is reportedly in doubt, said it was up to the prime minister who was in his top team.

"I've been in this game long enough to know that British cabinet reshuffles are brutal," he told the BBC during a trip to Brussels, where he is attending a meeting of Nato defence ministers.

"I am keen to serve. I enjoy the job of defence secretary. I'm a veteran, I'm a northern MP, I was actually in the army. So I think all those hopefully qualify me, but who knows?"

Image copyright EPA Image caption Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said he hoped he was "qualified" to remain in the job

Asked about his future during a talk at the Institute for Government think tank, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said it had been the "greatest honour" of his working life to serve the government as its chief law officer.

He said he would be "uncomplaining" whatever the outcome of the reshuffle.

"If you gave me the opportunity to continue, I would embrace it eagerly but equally if it is not to be, there will be other doorways that will open for me."

Among those tipped for promotion include Victoria Atkins, Oliver Dowden, Kwasi Kwarteng and Lucy Frazer, while Stephen Barclay could make a quick return to cabinet after his role as Brexit Secretary was scrapped following the UK's departure.

Mr Johnson is expected to appoint a new minister to oversee the building of the HS2 rail line, final approval for which was given this week.

He also needs to find someone to run the Cop 26 climate summit in Glasgow later this year after its previous president Claire Perry O'Neill was sacked, and two former Tory leaders David Cameron and William Hague rejected the job.