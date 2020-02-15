Image copyright PA Media

Emily Thornberry has been eliminated from the Labour leadership race after failing to secure enough nominations.

The shadow foreign secretary did not gain enough nominations from local branches to make it on to the members' ballot beginning next week.

It leaves Sir Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy in the running for the top job.

All three had already qualified with the support of unions and affiliate groups.

Under party rules, candidates had to secure support from three unions or affiliates representing 5% of the membership, or 33 constituency Labour parties (CLPs).

Labour members will begin voting on the remaining candidates from Monday 24 February. Voting closes on 2 April, with the result announced two days later.

Current leader Jeremy Corbyn confirmed he would step down at his election count in December as his party faced its worst performance in terms of seats since 1935.

There is also a contest running for the next deputy leader of the party, following Tom Watson's resignation in December.

All five candidates who put themselves forward made the ballot: shadow education secretary Angela Rayner, shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon, shadow equalities minister Dawn Butler, Scotland's only remaining Labour MP Ian Murray and Tooting MP Rosena Allin-Khan.