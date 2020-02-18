UK Budget date kept at 11 March

Image copyright Getty Images

The government will not be changing the date of the Budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced.

It will go ahead as previously scheduled on 11 March.

There had been speculation that the Budget could be delayed after Mr Sunak replaced Sajid Javid following his resignation last week.

Mr Sunak tweeted that he was "cracking on" with preparations" and would "deliver the promises" made to voters ahead of December's general election.

At the weekend, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Budget plans were "well advanced", but Mr Sunak "may want time".

He told the BBC's Andrew Marr programme: "The guy's only been in place for a few days. Let's give him a few days to decide on the date."

Mr Javid's resignation followed rumours of tensions between him and the prime minister's senior adviser Dominic Cummings.

After he stepped down, No 10 announced there would now be a joint team of economic advisers for both the new chancellor and prime minister.

Mr Sunak was Chief Secretary to the Treasury before taking over from Mr Javid.