Man charged after Labour anti-Semitism probe

An ex-Labour activist has been charged with an offence under the Communications Act after a probe into alleged anti-Semitism in the party.

Mohson Rasool, 60, of Hollybank Road, Birmingham, is accused of sending a grossly offensive message or other matter on 10 February, 2018.

He will appear at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 25 March.

Labour said he was not a member at the time of the alleged incident and it welcomed the police inquiry.

The police investigation was prompted by an internal Labour document disclosed by LBC radio in late 2018.

The dossier detailed anti-Semitic messages on social media allegedly posted by party members.

Four people were arrested and two interviewed under caution last year as part of the inquiry, and investigators passed five files of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service.

On Wednesday the Metropolitan Police said that four individuals, three men and a woman, had been told they will face no further action.

Prosecutors said that for some messages the time period for bringing charges had expired, while for other posts it could not be proved that the suspects intended to stir up racial hatred.

Inquiries are continuing in relation to a man in his 60s, who was interviewed under caution in July last year, over allegations of publishing or distributing material likely to stir up racial hatred.

The Met said evidence relating to another five people from the dossier, none of whom have so far been interviewed or arrested, has been sent to the Crown Prosecution Service for "investigative advice".

Following the decision, the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism said it would consider bringing a private prosecution against the four activists who are facing no further action, and applying for a judicial review of the case.

Labour has said it is committed to ridding the party of anti-Semitism.