Chancellor Rishi Sunak is delivering his first Budget in the House of Commons, announcing the government's tax and spending plans for the year ahead.

Here is a summary of the main points, which will be updated as he speaks.

Coronavirus response

*£5bn emergency response fund to support the NHS and other public services

*Statutory sick pay will be paid to all those who choose to self-isolate, even if they don't have symptoms

*Contributory employment Support Allowance benefit claimants will be able to claim sick pay on day one, not after a week

*£500m hardship fund to help vulnerable people

*Firms with less than 250 staff will be refunded for sick pay payments for two weeks

*Small firms will be able to access "business interruption" loans of up to £1.2m

*Business rates will be abolished for firms in the retail, leisure and hospitality sectors with a rateable value below £51,000

Personal taxation and wages

Alcohol, tobacco and fuel

Business, digital and science

*Business rates to be reviewed

Transport, infrastructure and housing

Environment and energy

The state of the economy

The state of the public finances

Brexit and international trade

Nations and regions

What we already know

*More than £600bn is set to be spent on roads, rail, broadband and housing by the middle of 2025

*Ministers say this represents the largest capital investment in infrastructure for generations

*£2.5bn will be made available to fix potholes and resurface roads over five years

*Interest rates have been cut from 0.75% to 0.25% in an emergency move to support the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak

*The Bank of England also announced £100bn to support lending by commercial banks, with a focus on smaller firms