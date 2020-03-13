Image copyright PA Media

The Labour Party has called on the government to suspend May's English local elections due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The party's general secretary Jennie Formby has written to the Electoral Commission watchdog supporting its call for a delay.

In her letter, she said the party had "serious concerns" about the welfare of staff and members during campaigning.

The government says it is working to facilitate the elections as planned.

Constitution Minister Chloe Smith said on Thursday the government was "working closely" with local authorities to deliver the polls.

Mayoral and local elections in England are due to take place on 7 May, alongside polls for police and crime commissioners in England and Wales.

So far, 10 people in the UK have died after testing positive for coronavirus, with 798 cases confirmed.

Labour has already cancelled the special conference in London at which it was due to announce the result of its leadership election in on 4 April.

The party said on Thursday it would instead put on a "scaled-back event" instead.

The Liberal Democrats, Plaid Cymru, the Green Party and Welsh Labour have all cancelled their spring conferences due to the spread of the virus.

The SNP and Scottish Conservatives have also announced their spring conferences will be postponed.