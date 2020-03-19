Image copyright Getty Images

The Lord Speaker has announced that he is "reluctantly" withdrawing from the House of Lords and will work from home.

Lord Fowler, who is 83, says he is following government advice that people over 70 should isolate themselves during the coronavirus outbreak.

He said no-one should consider it was their duty to be present.

The government is advising that those in vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, should self-isolate for 12 weeks.

The measure is expected to slow the spread of infection and keep the number of critically ill patients within NHS capacity.

In a statement in the House of Lords, Lord Fowler said he would continue to work while away from the chamber, including deciding on private notice questions every day.

Politicians are hoping to keep Parliament running while minimising risks. At Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions, only MPs actually asking questions were present in the Commons.

The government's emergency coronavirus bill is also expected to be "nodded through" - passed without MPs having to vote by walking through division lobbies together.

The House of Commons continues to sit and legislation aimed at dealing with the coronavirus outbreak is due to be debated on Monday.