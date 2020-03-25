Parliament expected to close on Wednesday evening

Image copyright UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor Image caption The bird's eye view of the Commons from PMQs showed space on the green benches

Parliament is expected to close on Wednesday evening after emergency laws to deal with the coronavirus have been passed.

MPs will vote to plan for a managed return on Tuesday 21 April, to deal with Budget legislation.

The House of Commons had been due to break for Easter on 31 March.

However, concerns had been raised that keeping Parliament open was contributing to the spread of the virus.

The Cabinet are expected to continue to meet via video conferencing.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said Westminster had been considered one of the hotspots of the disease and a fair few MPs had been in self-isolation with symptoms. Health Minister Nadine Dorries was one of those who had contracted the virus.

Our political editor said MPs could return on 21 April to pass Budget legislation, but then be asked to vote to suspend the Commons again - although nothing is finalised.

While the House of Commons is on recess, MPs will still be able to respond to and help their constituents.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle had urged MPs to sit further apart while attending the chamber, as well as introducing a staggered voting system to ensure MPs kept a safe distance from each other.

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg said he was grateful MPs, peers and staff had worked to complete the emergency legislation.

The bill gives the government new emergency powers to combat the spread of the disease, and is expected to clear all stages in Parliament on Wednesday once it is approved by the House of Lords.

Mr Rees Mogg said: "Further discussions will continue within government, with the parliamentary authorities and members to ensure Parliament operates safely for all those who work there.

"The legislature must be able to continue its vital democratic functions of conducting scrutiny, authorising spending and making laws."

Labour MP Chris Bryant criticised the timing of the decision arguing: "It must be wrong that Parliament is suspended before the government has a proper package in place for the self employed."

And his party colleague Barry Sheerman called for "new ways of maintaining proper scrutiny of the government".