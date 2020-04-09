Image copyright PIPPA FOWLES / DOWNING STREET HANDOUT Image caption The PM was last seen in public a week ago

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care but remains in hospital, Downing Street has said.

Mr Johnson has been receiving treatment for coronavirus at St Thomas' Hospital in London since Sunday.

No 10 said he "has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery".

A spokesman added: "He is in extremely good spirits."

He was taken to hospital on Sunday - 10 days after testing positive - and was moved to intensive care on Monday.

He was receiving "standard oxygen treatment" in intensive care and had not been on a ventilator, Downing Street said earlier.

The PM "continues to improve" after a "good night" and thanked the NHS for the "brilliant care" he has received, the spokesman added.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is deputising for the PM and said earlier at the daily coronavirus briefing that he had not spoken to Mr Johnson since his admission to hospital.

"I think it is important to let him focus on the recovery - we in the government have got this covered," said Mr Raab.

Mr Raab added that he has "got all the authority I need" to take decisions along with his cabinet colleagues.

The weekly "claps for carers" have been providing "wonderful, unifying moments" for the country, while it is hoped millions will turn out again at 2000 BST, his spokesman added.

Mr Raab and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were expected to take part in the show of support for health staff.