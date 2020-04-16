Image copyright Getty Images

A leaked letter seen by the BBC has revealed an extensive list of concerns about how the social care sector is coping with the coronavirus crisis.

The letter raises fears about funding, testing, personal protective equipment (PPE) and the shielding scheme for vulnerable people.

Written on Saturday to a senior official at the Department of Health and Social Care by the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services (Adass), it says mixed messages from the government have created "confusion and additional workload".

On protective equipment for care workers, the letter says the national handling has been "shambolic".

Early drops of equipment have been "paltry" and more recent deliveries have been "haphazard", with some even being confiscated by border control for the NHS.

The letter says there have been contradictory messages from the Department of Communities and Local Government and the Department of Health on the shielding scheme for people particularly at risk from the illness.

And while the rollout of testing for care workers has been generally welcomed, the letter states "testing for care workers appears to be being rolled out without being given thought to who is going to be tested and what we are going to do with the result", raising concerns about false positives.

Adass is also critical of the way central government has recruited volunteers, saying the national scheme has "diverted 750,000 volunteers away from supporting local communities and left them with nothing to do for the first three weeks", and claiming it was "shameful that this was not done in collaboration with local government".

While the letter welcomes some of the guidance given by Whitehall, it raises significant concerns about the interaction between central government and local government, suggesting the sector had to make "invidious decisions before the pandemic" and now is not being given the same consideration as the NHS.

"We are very concerned that there is a significant imbalance between listening, hearing, and understanding NHS England as opposed to social care," it says.

Action plan scepticism

Responding to the leak, a spokesperson for Adass said: "We know everybody is working tirelessly to try to make this as effective as they can be in the face of something that we have never faced before. It's really important that the dynamics between local and national government are right."

The organisation has broadly welcomed the health secretary's plan to help social care, which was announced on Wednesday, but senior figures in the care sector say there is scepticism about whether the commitments can be delivered.

Responding to Matt Hancock's announcements made during Wednesday's Downing Street briefing Adass said: "We now have a national strategy; the challenge is now to implement it. Any strategy will ultimately be judged by actions it produces, not words it contains."

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said the government's "comprehensive action plan to support the adult social care sector" in England included "ramping up testing, overhauling the way PPE is being delivered to care homes and helping to minimise the spread of the virus to keep people safe".

"We will continue to work closely with the social care sector to ensure they have everything they need to respond to this outbreak and receive the recognition they deserve," they added.

Labour's shadow social care minister Liz Kendall said the concerns raised in the letter were "extremely worrying".

"Their view that the supply chain for PPE has been shambolic and that testing for care workers hasn't been properly thought through must be an urgent wake up call for ministers," she added.

"Coronavirus has exposed the already fragile state of these vital services. Ministers must heed the warnings from Adass and take all necessary to halt the emerging crisis in social care."