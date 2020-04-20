Image copyright Reuters

Boris Johnson has told colleagues his concerns that relaxing lockdown measures too soon could lead to a second outbreak of coronavirus.

The PM is understood to have met his deputy Dominic Raab at Chequers on Friday to discuss the crisis.

He is thought to have told Mr Raab and other officials via video that stopping a second peak was his priority.

It comes after criticism Mr Johnson did not chair or attend five early meetings about the virus.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove confirmed on Sunday that the PM had not been involved in the so-called COBR meetings - Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms - as reported in the Sunday Times.

But a government spokesman said it was "entirely normal and proper" for COBR to be chaired by the relevant secretary of state rather than the prime minister.

They added Boris Johnson "has been at the helm of the response to this, providing leadership during this hugely challenging period for the whole nation".

Meanwhile, government sources said the review of lockdown measures in three weeks would lead to modifications, rather than any widespread easing.

BBC assistant political editor Norman Smith said the fear in government about another outbreak is not solely of more deaths, but also the impact it would have on the economy if employees are sick and unable to work.

He also said the belief is the additional impact on businesses who were forced to remain shut in a second lockdown would be more profound.