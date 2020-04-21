Image copyright Downing Street Image caption The PM is recovering after spending a week in hospital

Boris Johnson will speak to Donald Trump later on Tuesday and is also expected to hold an audience with the Queen this week.

The prime minister is currently not doing any formal government work as he is still recuperating from coronavirus.

But No 10 said his call with the US President would be "an opportunity for an update on the response of G7 countries" to the pandemic.

No 10 said the PM was continuing to receive updates from senior colleagues.

He has spoken to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been deputising for him for the past two weeks, and "senior members of his team", No 10 said.

Downing Street also said Mr Johnson - who spent nearly a week in hospital and three nights in intensive care - was "continuing his recovery" at Chequers, his country retreat in Buckinghamshire.

After he was discharged from hospital on 12 April, Mr Johnson - who received oxygen treatment to help his breathing during his stay - praised NHS staff, saying it "could have gone either way".

His fiancée Carrie Symonds, who is expecting their first child, said she had been through some "very dark times".

The prime minister is not performing any official engagements at the moment and Mr Raab is expected to stand in for him at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday - the first since the Easter recess.

The PM last chaired the government's daily virus briefing on 26 March, testing positive for the virus later that evening.

On the call with Mr Trump, No 10 said the PM wanted to discuss the international response to the virus but also "thank the president for the messages of support that he has sent".

The PM's anticipated phone conversation with the Queen would be the first for three weeks, No 10 said. Their traditional weekly face-to-face meeting has not taken place since early last month.

The Queen, who celebrated her 94th birthday on Tuesday, is currently in residence at Windsor Castle, having moved there from Buckingham Palace in the middle of March.