There will be a minute's silence across the UK at 11:00 BST on Tuesday to remember key workers who have lost their lives to coronavirus.

Government workers will take part, and No 10 said it hoped others will too.

Boris Johnson has backed the plan, following a campaign by the Royal College of Midwives, the Royal College of Nursing, and Unison, the union.

At least 90 NHS staff have died since 25 March, as have many care and transport workers.

The prime minister's official spokesman said the government supported the idea.

"We will be asking everybody who works in the government to take part and we would hope that others will take part nationwide as well," the spokesman said.

Speaking at the Scottish Government's daily coronavirus briefing, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon encouraged everyone "at home" to join the silence.

Ms Sturgeon said the tribute will be "particularly, but not exclusively" for health and care workers.

"The silence will provide an opportunity to pay tribute to those who have died as a result of their work to serve, care for and save others and it will be a further reminder that of all the duties Government bares during a situation like this, the most vital is our obligation to keep care and health workers safe," she said.

The minute's silence is timed to coincide with International Workers' Memorial Day.

Dame Donna Kinnair, chief executive and general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, said the"moment "will bring together a sombre but grateful nation."

Dame Donna said, "Whether in nursing or driving buses, our heroes kept going to work when many had the luxury of staying at home. Nobody should go out to work and risk their life. This must not be the last time that sacrifice is recognised. The country and its leaders owe a tremendous debt to these key workers and the many more who are on shift again today."

Earlier, the prime minster spoke in Downing Street as he returned to work after recovering from coronavirus.

The prime minister's spokesman said Mr Johnson is "back full-time" and "ready to get back to work".