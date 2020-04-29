Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of son.

A spokeswoman for the PM and his partner said both mother and baby are "doing very well".

"The prime minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning," she added.

"The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team."

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.