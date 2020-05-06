Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to reach 200,000 tests for coronavirus a day by the end of May.

The government announced it had hit its target of 100,000 tests on Friday, but that number has since fallen back.

Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Johnson said "capacity currently exceeds demand" and the government was taking steps to address that.

He said his "ambition" was to hit 200,000 tests "by the end of this month - and then go even higher".

He also confirmed that he would be setting out plans to begin lifting the coronavirus lockdown on Sunday, adding that he hoped to "get going on some of these measures on Monday".

Mr Johnson was making his first appearance in the Commons - and his first PMQs clash with new Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer - since the birth of his son and his recovery from coronavirus.

The government must review lockdown measures on Thursday by law - but the PM said he was waiting until Sunday to announce the government's plans because more data would be available.

And he warned it would be an "economic disaster" to relax the lockdown in a way which triggered a second spike in coronavirus cases.

In March, the PM said the government was aiming for 250,000 coronavirus tests a day but did not put a timescale on that.

Sir Keir Starmer said: "On April 30, the government claimed success in meeting its 100,000 tests a day target. Since then, as the prime minister knows, the number has fallen back.

"On Monday, there were just 84,000 tests and that meant 24,000 available tests were not used. What does the prime minister think was so special about April 30 that meant that testing that day was so high?"

Mr Johnson replied: "Yes, he's right that capacity currently exceeds demand, we're working on that, we're running at about 100,000 a day, but the ambition clearly is to get up to 200,000 a day by the end of this month and then to go even higher."

He told MPs that a "fantastic" testing regime will be critical to the UK's long-term economic recovery.