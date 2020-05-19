Image copyright Getty Images

Labour's annual party conference has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis and will be replaced with online events.

The party said its "priority is the safety of members, staff and visitors to our events and the need to protect the public's health."

The conference was due to be held in Liverpool from 19 to 23 September.

Party conferences usually see members and politicians gather to socialise, debate and vote on policy.

Over 13,000 people attend Labour's autumn conference, which hosts over 450 fringe events.

The party's governing National Executive Committee agreed the annual event should not go ahead due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The spokesman said: "In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we have therefore decided to postpone this year's annual and women's conferences."

It is understood that alternative plans are being made for online events to take place.

The Liberal Democrats announced in March that they had suspended preparations for their autumn conference which was due to be held in Brighton.

A spokesman said that the party's Federal Board will meet by video call on Tuesday evening, and is expected to confirm that the traditional annual gathering will not go ahead, but will instead be held virtually.