Dominic Cummings: "I believe that in all the circumstances, that I behaved reasonably and legally"

The PM's chief adviser Dominic Cummings has said "I don't regret what I did" as he explained his actions during the coronavirus lockdown.

He said he did not to tell the prime minister when he decided to drive his family 260 miles during lockdown, when his wife developed Covid-19 symptoms.

He told reporters he believed he was acting "reasonably" and within the law.

He said he had not considered resigning over the issue - but should have made a statement on it earlier.

"I don't think I am so different and that is one rule for me and one rule for other people," he said in a statement in to reporters in the Downing Street garden.

He said "I do not regret what I did" but added that "reasonable people may well disagree".

He also revealed that his four-year-old son had been taken to hospital while he was self-isolating at his family's farm, in Durham.

He was not surprised that lots of people were angry, he said, but "it was a complicated, tricky situation".

He explained that he decided to take his family to Durham when his wife became ill because there were no child care options in London.

He insisted they did not stop during the 260 mile journey to Durham but may have stopped on the return to London.

He said he isolated in a cottage on his father's farm 50 metres from his parents' home.