PM aide Dominic Cummings' trip to Barnard Castle "might have been a minor breach" of lockdown rules, Durham Police has said.

But the force said no retrospective action would be taken against the PM's chief adviser.

Mr Cummings has said he had acted "reasonably" and within the law after travelling 260 miles from London to Durham during the coronavirus lockdown.

Number 10 said the PM now "regards this issue as closed".

About 40 Tory MPs called for Mr Cummings to resign or be fired after his journey came to light, but the prime minister said on Wednesday that it was time to "move on" from the row.

In a statement, Durham Police said they view Mr Cummings' 50-mile round trip to Barnard Castle with his wife and son as "minor" because there was no apparent breach of social distancing rules during their visit.

The force said it had "no intention to take retrospective action in respect of the Barnard Castle incident", since this would amount to "treating Mr Cummings differently from other members of the public."

The statement confirmed that the force had not taken retrospective action against any other person.