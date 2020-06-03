Virtual Commons row to return to Parliament

Image copyright UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

The row over continuing to use virtual measures in the Commons will return later, as critics of the government try to keep remote tools in place.

On Tuesday, the House agreed to reinstate a physical Parliament, despite a rebellion by 10 Tory MPs.

Jacob Rees-Mogg will bring a motion later, allowing MPs who cannot attend Parliament for age or medical reasons to take part in questions virtually.

But MPs say it still blocks remote voting and limits participation.

The chair of the Procedure Committee, Tory MP Karen Bradley, and Labour's Chris Bryant are expected to table amendments to the motion to allow for parts of the so-called "hybrid proceedings" to continue.

This would mean any MPs who cannot get to the Commons during the coronavirus pandemic can take part in debates and committees over Zoom and vote online - as they had done since the middle of April.

But Mr Rees-Mogg has said the hybrid Parliament does not allow MPs to properly hold the government to account and they must attend Parliament in person.

Ms Bradley put forward an amendment to the government's plan to allow remote voting on Tuesday.

But despite getting the support of 31 Tory MPs - including other select committee chairs such as Tom Tugendhat and Greg Clark, and former ministers such as Tracey Crouch and John Redwood - it lost by 37 votes.

Tuesday's votes saw MPs queuing up outside the Commons chamber to observe social distancing, before walking to the Speaker's chair to say their name and which way they were voting.

It drew criticism from a number of members, who posted pictures on social media of the queue outside the building or in Portcullis House - a building opposite the Houses of Parliament where many MPs' offices are located.

The first vote to take place under the temporary system took 46 minutes - compared to the usual time of around 15 minutes before social distancing measures were brought in.

Labour MP Alex Davies-Jones said the way the vote took place had made her "angry", telling the BBC: "The whole voting system has completely fallen apart. It's ridiculous, dangerous and unsafe."

Under the plan agreed on Tuesday - which will be place until 7 July - Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has to come up with a physical voting method that respects coronavirus guidance from Public Health England.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Robert Halfon: Government making MPs "Parliamentary eunuchs"

The government plan to return to a physical Parliament has been strongly criticised by MPs from all sides of the House, who warn it will exclude vulnerable MPs and those with caring responsibilities.

A number of Scottish MPs also said they worried that making the long journey to and from Westminster risked endangering their families and constituents.

Labour's shadow Commons leader, Valarie Vaz said called the plan "discriminatory", while the Equality and Human Rights Commission appealed for the government to change its mind.

But Mr Rees-Mogg said: "This House plays a invaluable role in holding the government to account and debating legislation which can only properly be fulfilled when members are here in person."

The government's motion for later says only MPs who have "self-certified that they are unable to attend Westminster for medical or public health reasons" will be able to take part remotely in some proceedings - but not votes.

Mr Bryant told the Commons many MPs were "deeply concerned" that shielding MPs would have to "justify" why they were at home, and that parents dealing with childcare problems "shouldn't have to claim medical reasons".