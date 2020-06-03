Image copyright PA Media Image caption The business secretary attended Tuesday's cabinet in person

Business Secretary Alok Sharma is self-isolating at home after becoming unwell in Parliament.

Mr Sharma looked uncomfortable while taking part in a debate earlier, mopping his brow several times with his handkerchief while speaking.

A spokesman said the MP for Reading West had been tested for coronavirus and had returned home.

Mr Sharma was one of a handful of ministers to attend Tuesday's cabinet meeting in Downing Street in person.

The business secretary was in the Commons chamber for nearly an hour earlier while leading for the government on the Corporate Governance and Insolvency Bill.

Deep-cleaning

A spokesman said: "Alok Sharma began feeling unwell when in the Chamber delivering the second reading of the Corporate Governance and Insolvency Bill.

"In line with guidance he has been tested for coronavirus and is returning home to self isolate."

It has been reported that the despatch box at which Mr Sharma spoke and other areas of the chamber close to where he sat were "deep-cleaned" following his appearance.

Mr Sharma was one of hundreds of MPs who queued around the building on Tuesday to take part in new socially-distanced voting procedures as the Commons returned to physical proceedings.

While the number of MPs permitted to sit in the chamber is still limited, many MPs are unhappy about being forced to return to Westminster, saying it poses a risk to them and their constituents.