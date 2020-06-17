Image copyright Crown Copyright

The plane used by Boris Johnson and members of the royal family for international travel is being repainted in the colours of the Union flag to "better represent" the UK abroad.

The red, white and blue "rebranding" will cost about £900,000, No 10 said.

Downing Street said it represented "value for money" and that all of the work was being done in the UK.

No 10 said the aircraft was currently in Cambridgeshire for pre-planned repainting in "national branding".

The RAF Voyager is used by the prime minister, other ministers and senior members of the Royal Family for official engagements.

It said the makeover would mean the plane "can better represent the UK around the world, while also maintaining its military air to air refuelling capacity".

Downing Street said all of the work was benefiting UK suppliers.

Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group told the BBC they are carrying out the work on the aircraft, which is much bigger than they would usually work on.

The RAF Voyager, an Airbus A330 jet, was re-purposed for use by the UK government in 2015, at a cost of £10m.

It was first used to take David Cameron and other ministers to the Nato summit in Poland in July 2016.

At the time, the government defended the expenditure, saying it was cheaper than chartering flights and would save about £775,000 a year.