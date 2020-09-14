Image copyright EPA

Conservative minister Jacob Rees-Mogg will be back at work on Monday after self-isolating at home.

One of his six children had showed symptoms of coronavirus and was tested for the virus last week. The test result was negative.

Mr Rees-Mogg missed his weekly appearance at business questions on Thursday morning.

Mr Rees-Mogg is the leader of the Commons and the MP for North East Somerset.

It means the cabinet minister will be present at Westminster for Monday's Brexit vote on the Internal Markets Bill, where some of the government's own MPs are expected to abstain or rebel.

At last week's business questions, Mr Rees-Mogg was replaced by the deputy chief whip, Stuart Andrew. Several MPs noted his absence.

His Labour counterpart Valerie Vaz wished Mr Rees-Mogg and his family well, saying: "We know it had to be something very, very serious for him not to be here."

The SNP's spokesman, Tommy Sheppard, said he would miss being "patronised in the flesh" by Mr Rees-Mogg.

He added: "Can I also wish the Leader of the House and his family well. I can hardly hide my disappointment at his absence.

"After five long months of my own absence from this chamber, and sometimes problematic communication through the virtual proceedings, I have been looking forward to being patronised in the flesh rather than over the internet."

During the coronavirus outbreak, several MPs had to stay away from parliament after showing symptoms of the virus.

In June, the Business Secretary Alok Sharma, was forced to self-isolate at home after falling ill in the Commons chamber. He tested negative for the virus 24 hours later.