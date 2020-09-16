Image copyright EPA

Boris Johnson has reached a deal with potential Tory rebels over a bill to rewrite the EU withdrawal agreement, the BBC understands,

More than 30 Tory MPs were expected to vote for an amendment to the Internal Market Bill next week.

If passed, Sir Bob Neill's amendment would have given MPs the final say over changes to the withdrawal agreement.

The PM has now promised to give MPs "give an extra layer of parliamentary oversight" it is understood.

BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said the hope from ministers is that this will "prevent rebellion next week".