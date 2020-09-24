Rishi Sunak's post-furlough plan: At-a-glance
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has delivered a statement setting out plans to help workers and businesses hit by new coronavirus restrictions.
It includes plans for a jobs support scheme to replace furlough, help for the self employed, business loans and VAT cuts.
Here is a summary of the main points.
Jobs support scheme
- Under the scheme, the government will subsidise the pay of employees who are working fewer than normal hours due to lower demand
- It will apply to staff who can work at least a third of their usual hours
- Employers will pay staff for the hours they do work
- For the hours employees can't work, the government and the employer will each cover one third of the lost pay
- The grant will be capped at £697.92 per month
- All small and medium sized businesses will be eligible for the scheme
- Larger business will be eligible if their turnover has fallen during the crisis
- It will be open to employers across the UK even if they have not previously used the furlough scheme
- The scheme will run for six months starting in November
Support for the self-employed
- The chancellor is extending the self-employed grant on similar terms to the jobs support scheme
- A grant will be available to those eligible for the Self Employment Income Support Scheme Grant
- The grant will cover three months' worth of profits for the period from November to the end of January
- It will cover 20% of average monthly profits up to a total of £1,875
- A further grant will be available to the self-employed to cover February 2021 to the end of April
Business loans
- Bounce Back Loans will be extended from six years to 10, cutting monthly repayments by nearly half
- Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme lenders will also be able to extend the length of loans from the current maximum of six years to 10 years
- The chancellor is also extending the deadline for the government's coronavirus loan schemes to the end of November
- Businesses struggling can choose to make interest only payments for six months and those "in real trouble" can apply to suspend repayments altogether for six months
- Businesses will not see their credit rating fall as a result, the chancellor says
Taxes
- The 15% emergency VAT cut for the tourism and hospitality industries will be extended from January 2021 to 31 March
- Business who deferred their VAT bills will be able to pay back their taxes in 11 smaller interest-free instalments
- Self-assessment tax payers will be able to defer tax payments to January 2022