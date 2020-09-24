Image copyright PA Media

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has delivered a statement setting out plans to help workers and businesses hit by new coronavirus restrictions.

It includes plans for a jobs support scheme to replace furlough, help for the self employed, business loans and VAT cuts.

Here is a summary of the main points.

Jobs support scheme

Image copyright Getty Images

Under the scheme, the government will subsidise the pay of employees who are working fewer than normal hours due to lower demand

It will apply to staff who can work at least a third of their usual hours

Employers will pay staff for the hours they do work

For the hours employees can't work, the government and the employer will each cover one third of the lost pay

The grant will be capped at £697.92 per month

All small and medium sized businesses will be eligible for the scheme

Larger business will be eligible if their turnover has fallen during the crisis

It will be open to employers across the UK even if they have not previously used the furlough scheme

The scheme will run for six months starting in November

Image copyright Science Photo Library

Support for the self-employed

The chancellor is extending the self-employed grant on similar terms to the jobs support scheme

A grant will be available to those eligible for the Self Employment Income Support Scheme Grant

The grant will cover three months' worth of profits for the period from November to the end of January

It will cover 20% of average monthly profits up to a total of £1,875

A further grant will be available to the self-employed to cover February 2021 to the end of April

Image copyright PA Media

Business loans

Bounce Back Loans will be extended from six years to 10, cutting monthly repayments by nearly half

Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme lenders will also be able to extend the length of loans from the current maximum of six years to 10 years

The chancellor is also extending the deadline for the government's coronavirus loan schemes to the end of November

Businesses struggling can choose to make interest only payments for six months and those "in real trouble" can apply to suspend repayments altogether for six months

Businesses will not see their credit rating fall as a result, the chancellor says

Image copyright Getty Images

Taxes