Bars in Parliament have traditionally stayed open late as MPs and their staff working in the evening

The Houses of Parliament has said none of its bars will serve alcohol after 10pm after it emerged it was not subject to England's Covid-19 curfew.

Bars and restaurants in the Palace of Westminster are not bound by the early closing time because of exemptions for "workplace canteens" in the rules.

While most are shut anyway, MPs said it was a "ridiculous" situation.

A Parliamentary spokesman confirmed "alcohol will not be sold after 10pm anywhere on the parliamentary estate".

But food will still be available in the Palace of Westminster after 10pm when Parliament is sitting.

The parliamentary authorities said catering facilities would remain open "in line with the government's industry guidance… to serve food for those still working and to support social distancing."

Since 24 September, all pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality venues in England selling food and drink have been required to close at 22:00 BST, except for takeaways, to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

A small number of venues are exempt from the rules, including canteens at hospitals, prisons, army bases and homeless shelters.

Under the rules, "workplace canteens" can also stay open if it is deemed "there is no practical alternative for staff at that workplace to obtain food".

News that Parliament was not legally bound by the same rules as hospitality businesses across England, first reported by The Times Red Box, was met by criticism from MPs.

Labour's Wes Streeting said the situation "had to change immediately" while Health Minister Helen Whately said the apparent anomaly was "wrong"

But Conservative MP Tim Loughton pointed out most of the bars had been shut since the outbreak began in March, tweeting that "we have more restrictions than the public at large".

There are multiple bars and restaurants in the Palace of Westminster, which is situated in central London, for the use of MPs, peers, staff and other passholders.

These have traditionally stayed open late to accommodate evening parliamentary sittings.