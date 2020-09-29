Image copyright EPA Image caption Police patrolling the streets following the introduction of a curfew for pubs

Introducing further Covid restrictions without Parliament's direct approval would "not be acceptable", a group of senior MPs has told Boris Johnson.

The Commons Liaison Committee says it is concerned about the continued use of emergency powers to curb freedoms.

The government is already under pressure from some Tory MPs, who want to be given a vote before any new national measures are brought in.

Ministers say they are trying to protect lives amid rising infections.

Local lockdowns and tighter restrictions have often been imposed at the request of local leaders.

Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the powerful 1922 committee of backbench Conservative MPs, is holding talks with Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg over a possible "compromise" on Parliamentary oversight, ahead of a debate on the government's coronavirus powers on Wednesday.

The BBC's political correspondent Iain Watson said one idea being floated was to give MPs a retrospective vote, after any new, national Covid restrictions are introduced.

The government is facing growing calls for more Parliamentary scrutiny of its Covid policies, amid concerns that recent interventions, such as the "rule of six" limit on social gatherings, the 10pm closing time for pubs and local restrictions in the North-East, have been announced with a few hours notice and without being considered by MPs.

On Wednesday, the Commons will vote on whether to renew coronavirus legislation passed at the start of the pandemic, which gives the government sweeping powers to act, amid talk of a possible rebellion by Tory MPs.

Sir Graham has warned that the government is increasingly "ruling by decree" and multiple restrictions across different parts of England are causing confusion and potential long-term economic damage.

He wants a commitment from ministers that future regulations affecting the whole of England or the UK can only be introduced if Parliament has the opportunity to debate and vote on them in advance.

However, it is not clear whether his amendment, which reportedly has the backing of dozens of Conservatives, will be selected to be put to a vote by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

The Liaison Committee, made up of MPs who chair Commons select committees, has added to the growing pressure on the PM by urging him to accept a "suitable amendment" to the legislation before Wednesday's debate on it.

'Minimal scrutiny'

In a letter to the PM, the committee's Conservative chairman Bernard Jenkin said there had been "minimal scrutiny" of March's Coronavirus Act and there was growing concern about the government's ability to "apply the most exceptional restrictions on individuals and families, with severe consequences for their livelihoods and quality of life".

"At the outset of the crisis, such measures without Parliamentary scrutiny or control were more acceptable than now," he wrote.

"The idea that such restrictions can be applied without express Parliamentary approval, except in dire emergency, is not widely acceptable and indeed may be challenged in law.

"Various proposals are being made that would require the approval by a vote of the House of Commons before or immediately after new restrictions come into force.

"The majority of us support this principle and expect that the government will also wish to accept it."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the government is looking at further ways the Commons can be "properly involved in the process in advance where possible".