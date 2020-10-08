Former journalist Allegra Stratton will lead No 10's new daily televised press briefings, BBC sources understand.

Stratton - who has worked for both ITV and the BBC - will become the government's new press secretary.

The daily updates, similar to the format used by the White House in the United States, are expected to start next month.

Boris Johnson has said the briefings will allow the public more "direct engagement" with the government.

The change comes after a raft of televised press conferences from Downing Street during the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, political journalists are able to question the prime minister's official spokesperson - who is a civil servant - off camera every day.

These briefings are on the record, meaning they can be quoted and attributed to the spokesperson, who is never named. Under the changes, the briefings will be on camera.

Stratton's role, however, is a political appointment by the Conservative Party.

The BBC's deputy political editor, Vicki Young, said the government wanted to introduce the briefings to "try and get their message out there to viewers".

But she said the idea was controversial, as it would not be updates from an elected official.

After the plan was announced in July, Labour revealed Sir Keir Starmer would also hold monthly press conferences, with a spokesman saying the leader "doesn't duck the difficult questions or hide from the press".

But Downing Street said ministers would make regular appearances at the briefings to be led by Stratton.