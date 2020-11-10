Boris Johnson congratulates Joe Biden in phone call
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has congratulated Joe Biden on his US election win, in their first phone conversation since last week's vote.
It is believed that Mr Biden called Mr Johnson ahead of other leaders of major European countries.
The prime minister said he looked forward to "strengthening the partnership" between the US and UK and work on "our shared priorities".
The media declared Mr Biden the election winner on Saturday.
But counting is ongoing in some states, with incumbent President Donald Trump disputing many of the results.
In a tweet, the prime minister said: "I just spoke to @JoeBiden to congratulate him on his election.
"I look forward to strengthening the partnership between our countries and to working with him on our shared priorities - from tackling climate change, to promoting democracy and building back better from the pandemic."