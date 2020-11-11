Lee Cain: Senior Johnson adviser to leave Downing Street
One of Boris Johnson's closest aides, director of communications Lee Cain, is resigning amid reports of internal tensions in Downing Street.
He is set to step down next month and is expected to be replaced by the PM's chief spokesman James Slack.
Mr Cain has worked with Mr Johnson for several years, initially on the Leave campaign during the EU referendum.
In a statement he said he was leaving despite having been offered the vacant role of chief of staff in No 10.
News of the potential appointment had led to consternation among some MPs, some ministers, and other insiders in government, according to BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg.
One Tory source even suggested that Mr Johnson's fiancée, Carrie Symonds, had misgivings about it.
Mr Johnson is looking to fill the post of chief of staff as part of a wider reorganisation, which will see ex-BBC journalist Allegra Stratton take on a role fronting new daily televised press briefings.
Laura Kuenssberg said Mr Cain - who is close to senior No 10 aide and former Vote Leave supremo Dominic Cummings - would stay in No 10 until Christmas and work on plans for restructuring government.
'Much missed'
In his resignation statement, Mr Cain said it had been a privilege to work for Mr Johnson for the last three years and said "it was an honour to be asked to serve as the prime minister's chief of staff".
But he added: "After careful consideration I have this evening resigned as No 10 director of communications and will leave the post at the end of the year.
"I would like to thank the prime minister for his loyalty and leadership.
"I have no doubt that under his premiership the country will deliver on the promises made in the 2019 election campaign and build back better from the coronavirus pandemic."
In response, Mr Johnson thanked Mr Cain for his "extraordinary service" to him, both in No 10 and previously when he was foreign secretary.
"He has been a true ally and friend and I am very glad that he will remain director of communications until the new year and to help restructure the operation. He will be much missed," the PM said.
Mr Cain first came to prominence during the 2010 general election when, as a political reporter for the Labour-supporting Mirror newspaper, he followed David Cameron around the country dressed as a chicken.