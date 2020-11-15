Covid-19: Boris Johnson self-isolating after contact tests positive
Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, Downing Street has said.
The PM was contacted by NHS Test and Trace on Sunday.
BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley said the PM spent about 35 minutes with Ashfield MP Lee Anderson, who has since tested positive.
No 10 says Mr Johnson does not have symptoms and will continue to work from Downing Street.
In a statement, a spokesman said: "The prime minister has today been notified by NHS Test and Trace that he is required to self-isolate as a contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.
"The prime minister will follow the rules and is self-isolating.
"He will carry on working from Downing Street, including on leading the government's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of Covid-19."