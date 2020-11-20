The week ahead in Parliament

The order adds new requirements for drivers to obtain a valid Kent Access Permit (KAP) to allow them to take goods to the EU via the Channel Tunnel or the Port of Dover. And it allows the government to restrict KAPs to lorries carrying only priority goods. The government's reasonable worst-case scenario suggests delays, caused by the inspection of customs documents, could cut the freight flow to 60 to 80 per cent of usual levels in the weeks following the end of the transition period - and that could lead to queues through Kent of up to 7,000 lorries in February.