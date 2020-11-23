Boris Johnson against MPs' pay rise, says No 10
- Published
Boris Johnson thinks MPs should not receive their annual pay rise in April, according to his spokesman.
The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority - which sets their salaries - said in October that MPs could be entitled to a rise of more than £3,000.
But No 10 said the extra should not be awarded "given the circumstances" of the coronavirus pandemic.
It comes after reports public sector pay could be frozen in Chancellor Rishi Sunak's spending review on Wednesday.
Tory MP Ben Bradley said if the reports were accurate, "then, needless to say, that should include MPs too".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said in October that the additional cash for politicians should be spent on key workers instead.
The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) was set up in 2010 in the wake of the MPs' expenses scandal and carries out a review of members' pay in the first year of each Parliament.
It links the rise for MPs to the average rise for public sector workers.
In October, it said that given the "scale of future economic uncertainty arising from the coronavirus pandemic," it had decided to continue using that same method.
And, as a result, MPs would be entitled to over £3,000 on top of their current basic salary of £79,468.
Ipsa put the proposal out to consultation, and a final decision is expected next month.
'Only right'
Days after the body set out its plan, No 10 confirmed government ministers would have their additional salaries frozen for the year ahead - a decision Downing Street is responsible for.
Mr Johnson's spokesman said the freeze was "only right" at a time of significant pressure on public services.
MPs who have jobs as ministers get paid additional salaries - including the prime minister, who is entitled to an extra £79,286 this financial year.
The decision from Downing Street means the pay for a secretary of state in the Commons will be £4,168 less than they are statutorily entitled to.
No 10 said the move also meant ministerial salaries had remained frozen since 2010 and Lords ministerial salaries will stay at 2019/20 levels.