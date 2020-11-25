Spending review: Backlash over Rishi Sunak's overseas aid cut
The UK has ditched its policy of spending 0.7% of national income on overseas aid to help deal with the coronavirus crisis at home.
A junior minster, Baroness Sugg, has quit over the move, saying it was "fundamentally wrong" at a time of "unprecedented" global crisis.
But Chancellor Rishi Sunak said it was hard to "justify" the policy with the UK facing record borrowing.
The cut - to 0.5% of national income - will save about £4bn a year.
Mr Sunak said the cut would be "temporary" and the 0.7% target would return when finances allowed.
But it has been criticised by some Conservatives, who point out that it was a key promise in the party's 2019 general election manifesto.
Baroness Sugg, who was David Cameron's chief of staff when he was PM, has quit as minister for sustainable development, overseas territories and the Caribbean.
In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, she said the UK faced "severe challenges" but it was "fundamentally wrong" to abandon the foreign aid promise, which "should be kept in the tough times as well as the good".
For many Conservatives it was a "source of great pride that the United Kingdom has been a development superpower," she added.
And she told the PM: "Cutting UK aid risks undermining your efforts to promote a Global Britain and will diminish our power to influence other nations to do what is right."
'Tough choices'
Mr Johnson responded by praising the minister's "passion and commitment" to her work and her "efforts in support of girls' education in particular".
In the Commons, Rishi Sunak said the government had to make "tough" spending choices, as he set out his plans for the year ahead.
"During a domestic fiscal emergency, when we need to prioritise our limited resources on jobs and public services, sticking rigidly to spending 0.7% of our national income on overseas aid is difficult to justify to the British people - especially when we're seeing the highest peacetime levels of borrowing on record," he told MPs.
"I have listened with great respect to those who have argued passionately to retain this target. But at a time of unprecedented crisis, government must make tough choices."
He said 0.5% of national income will be spent on overseas aid in 2021 - the equivalent of £10bn and the UK would still be the second highest aid donor in the G7, "higher than France, Italy, Japan, Canada and the United States".
"Our intention is to return to 0.7% when the fiscal situation allows," he added.
'National interest'
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, described Mr Sunak's decision as "shameful and wrong".
"It's contrary to numerous government promises and its manifesto," the head of Anglican church wrote on Twitter.
"I join others in urging MPs to reject it for the good of the poorest, and the UK's own reputation and interest."
Oxfam chief executive Danny Sriskandarajah said: "Cutting the UK's lifeline to the world's poorest communities in the midst of a global pandemic will lead to tens of thousands of otherwise preventable deaths."
Labour's shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds accused Mr Sunak of turning his back on the world's poorest.
"It's in Britain's national interest to lay the foundations for economic growth across the world. No wonder many British businesses have condemned his move."
But Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage tweeted: "At last we have a Conservative Chancellor that understands Conservative voters on foreign aid."
The heavily-trailed cut to overseas aid - a move long called for by some Conservative MPs - has been criticised by former Conservative prime ministers Sir John Major and David Cameron, as well as former Labour PM Tony Blair.
It is could also face opposition from other Tory MPs, including former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt and former aid minister Andrew Mitchell, when the Commons votes on it.