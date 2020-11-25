Spending Review: Rishi Sunak grapples with a political paradox
Laura Kuenssberg
Political editor
@bbclaurakon Twitter
- Published
On rare occasions, nervous chancellors leave No 11 Downing Street gripping their documents and deliver news to the country that resets the dial.
That happened on Wednesday.
The pandemic has already cost jobs and created hardship, but there can now be no doubt that the economic aftermath will last for many years.
The predictions of job losses and debt in the Spending Review would individually both be huge headlines - as would the peacetime record level of borrowing revealed by Rishi Sunak.
In the last few months, with almost no dissent, the government has scrambled to expand the state to help cope with coronavirus, borrowing while rates are at rock bottom.
Other countries have done the same. There is little controversy about the decisions that have been taken so far.
But what lurks on the country's balance sheet is the biggest economic baggage for generations.
There is almost zero political pressure to solve the problem any time soon. But eventually the pressure will force a reckoning in the Conservative Party,
Mr Sunak is a Conservative chancellor whose instinct is to pare back the state, but who has also presided over a generational emergency expansion.
How he and Boris Johnson propose to solve that paradox will create the contours of political arguments at least until the next election.