Coronavirus: Government publishes data behind stricter tiers
Downing Street has published the data behind its decisions over England's new tier system as it tries to win support from its own MPs.
No 10's report said it sought to "balance the many complex impacts" of restrictions and to keep them in place "for as short a time as possible".
But it said allowing the virus to spread exponentially "would lead to impacts... that would be considered intolerable for society".
MPs will vote on the plans on Tuesday.
The government announced its tougher tiers to tackle the virus last week, with Boris Johnson telling reporters on Monday: "We can't afford to take our foot off the throat of the beast... to let it out of control again."
But a number of Tory backbenchers - many of which are part of the Covid Recovery Group (CRG) of MPs - have threatened to vote against the motion when it comes to the Commons.
Mr Johnson wrote to his party twice over the weekend to appeal for their backing and to grant some of the CRG's demands.
They included the publication of the data and the promise MPs could vote again on the measures in January, with the possibility the tier system could end on 3 February.
The CRG's chairman, Mark Harper, said they would respond to the publication on Tuesday after its own analysis, but criticised having "been given so little time to digest information".
Labour is expected to support the PM, but is yet to confirm its stance, while the Liberal Democrats have said they will not back the plan - although it is not clear whether they will vote against or abstain.
However, the SNP will abstain in the vote, as it only covers restrictions in England.
'Designed to be tough'
Speaking shortly before the data was published, Mr Johnson said he "understood people's frustration" with the stricter tiers.
He said: "The tiering system is tough, but it is designed to be tough to keep [the virus] under control."
"What we can't do is forsake and abandon all the gains we have made now just when we are starting to see real progress in the science."