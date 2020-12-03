Ken Maginnis: Peer faces 18-month ban over bullying claims
A committee has said Lord Maginnis of Drumglass should be suspended from the House of Lords for at least 18 months over bullying and harassment claims.
He was found to have breached the Code of Conduct in his behaviour towards four complainants, including using "homophobic and offensive" language.
The Lords Conduct Committee said he should also take "behaviour training".
The ban should be extended beyond 18 months if Lord Maginnis did not "engage constructively" with this, it added.
Complaints against him were made by Parliamentary security officer Christian Bombolo, SNP MP Hannah Bardell and Labour MPs Luke Pollard and Toby Perkins.
Lord Maginnis was accused of verbally abusing Mr Bombolo when asked to show his security pass in January, with Ms Bardell saying he became rude and aggressive when she intervened.
Ms Bardell later told the House of Commons it was "one of the worst cases of abuse of security staff" she had witnessed.
At the time, The Huffington Post website quoted Lord Maginnis as saying in response: "Queers like Ms Bardell don't particularly annoy me."
It was also claimed that, in February, Lord Maginnis sent an email about other parliamentarians containing a homophobic subject line.
And he was accused of making homophobic remarks about Ms Bardell and Mr Pollard at a breakfast meeting hosted by the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Armed Forces in March.
Appeal
The Lords Commissioner for Standards, Lucy Scott-Moncrief, who carried out an investigation into the independent Ulster Unionist peer, previously recommended a ban of nine months.
He appealed against this, but the committee found he had shown "very little insight into the impact of his behaviour on the complainants, and no remorse for the upset he had caused".
Instead, it added, he had "portrayed himself as a victim of a conspiracy… and continued to refer to the complainants in a disobliging and sometimes offensive manner".
The House of Lords will decide on 7 December whether to bring the ban into force.