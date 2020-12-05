Sir Keir Starmer self isolates after staff member tests positive for virus
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is having to self isolate after a member of his staff tested positive for coronavirus.
In line with government advice, Sir Keir will now have to stay at home for 14 days since his last contact with the affected person.
A spokesman for Sir Keir said this means he will come out of self-isolation on Wednesday 16 December.
They added the party leader was "well and not showing any symptoms".
It is the second time Sir Keir has had to isolate because of coronavirus. In September, a member of his family showed symptoms of the virus.
But they later tested negative, allowing Sir Keir to get back to Westminster.
It also comes a week after Prime Minister Boris Johnson came out of his own isolation period, having had contact with an MP who tested positive with the virus.
Sir Keir's spokesman said during this latest period of self-isolation, the Labour leader will continue to work from home.