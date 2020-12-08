Brexit: NI secretary says coming days are 'crucial'
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
NI Secretary Brandon Lewis has said the next few days are "crucial" for the UK and EU to try to reach a post-Brexit trade deal.
Asked if the political will was there on both sides, he said: "We'll have to see what happens".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to Brussels later this week for talks with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Mr Lewis insisted the government would work for a "full and fair" trade deal.
He told BBC News NI that Number 10 had taken the "right approach" in confirming it would drop controversial clauses to override parts of the NI Protocol in the Internal Market Bill, if other legal solutions are found to resolve the outstanding issues on the protocol.
The secretary of state would not comment when asked if the government had asked for a so-called "grace period" for GB-NI businesses, if a trade deal is not ratified before 1 January.
"Our focus is clearly on working through the specialist joint committee to get a solid solution that covers everything for Northern Ireland," he said.
"If we're not in a position to get a trade agreement, those clauses (in the Internal Market Bill) become important."
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the Northern Ireland Executive will "remain vigilant" as it awaits the outcome of trade deal negotiations in Brussels.
Ministers met on Tuesday morning to discuss the state of play between the UK and EU.
"We've said on many occasions that the negotiations have been described as crunch point, but clearly we are running out of road - it boils down to the point that we need clarity," Ms O'Neill said.
'Not scapegoating anybody'
Meanwhile, on the issue of the legacy of the NI Troubles, Mr Lewis was asked if he would apologise to the Wave trauma victims group, who accused him last week of "scapegoating" victims in his handling of legacy matters.
Mr Lewis said he "wasn't wrong" in what he had said.
In the Commons last Wednesday, he claimed Wave asked him to "pause" the engagement around his proposed new legacy plan because of the pandemic.
Wave said "at no stage" had they suggested that, but Mr Lewis said he was not "scapegoating anybody".
"We want to engage widely - I think it was right to pause some of that work over the summer in the heart of the Covid challenge," he said.
"We will not be bringing forward any form of legislation (on legacy) until and after we've had a chance to engage widely and intensively with people across Northern Ireland of all communities and with victims at the centre."
He also defended his decision not to order a public inquiry into state collusion in the murder of Pat Finucane at this time, saying the PSNI needed freedom to "complete their work" before any further options would be looked at by the government.