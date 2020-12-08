Brexit: PM to meet EU chief on Wednesday for trade talks
- Published
Related Topics
Boris Johnson will meet EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday evening in a bid to unblock talks on a post-Brexit trade deal.
It comes after a phone call between the two leaders on Monday failed to produce a breakthrough.
In a joint statement afterwards, they said the conditions for an agreement were "not there".
EU leaders are also due to hold a separate summit from Thursday.
Earlier, Mr Johnson said he hoped the "power of sweet reason" will allow both sides to clinch an agreement before a 31 December deadline.
If an agreement is not reached and ratified by this date, the UK and EU could introduce import charges on each other's goods.